BlackRock Inc. Sells 48,950 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 940,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,950 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $59,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 6.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIDS stock opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.22. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $72.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.34 and a beta of 0.69.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 36.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 million. Analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,321 shares of company stock valued at $780,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KIDS shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

