BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,337,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 51,996 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.13% of Unifi worth $56,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 447.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 79.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 133,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 59,072 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Unifi by 12.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UFI stock opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average of $24.57. Unifi, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $30.94.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. Unifi had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $184.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

