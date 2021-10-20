Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $38,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 21,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,071. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,100 shares of company stock worth $97,999.

Get Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,420. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.