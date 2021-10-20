BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. (LON:AOM) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. (LON:AOM) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 177.80 ($2.32) and last traded at GBX 177.80 ($2.32). Approximately 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 175 ($2.29).

The company has a market cap of £126.81 million and a P/E ratio of 14.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 168.72.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.