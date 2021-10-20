Blakecoin (BLC) Trading 47.1% Higher Over Last Week

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 20th. Blakecoin has a market cap of $18,750.24 and $5.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blakecoin has traded 47.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blakecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,410.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,173.17 or 0.06478968 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $205.81 or 0.00319527 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $644.20 or 0.01000147 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00086572 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.29 or 0.00405656 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.58 or 0.00271034 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.47 or 0.00242930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004710 BTC.

About Blakecoin

Blakecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Blakecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

