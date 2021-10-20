Blockstack Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.36 Million (STX)

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 20th. One Blockstack coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on major exchanges. Blockstack has a total market capitalization of $358.50 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blockstack has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blockstack alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00248114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00040357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.59 or 0.00188228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00092490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Blockstack Coin Profile

Blockstack (STX) is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official message board is blog.blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Blockstack

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.