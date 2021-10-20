BLOCKv (VEE) Hits Market Capitalization of $33.99 Million

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One BLOCKv coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $33.99 million and $6,273.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00040424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.65 or 0.00186906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00092520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

BLOCKv Coin Profile

BLOCKv (VEE) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,782,890 coins. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

BLOCKv Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

