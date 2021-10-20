Bloom Tree Partners LLC Acquires 123,795 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,367,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,795 shares during the period. Purple Innovation accounts for about 3.8% of Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bloom Tree Partners LLC owned 2.05% of Purple Innovation worth $36,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 14.9% in the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 24.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,835,000 after acquiring an additional 664,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 22.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after acquiring an additional 527,447 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in Purple Innovation by 21.5% in the second quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,119,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,969,000 after buying an additional 374,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Purple Innovation by 45.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,810,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,818,000 after buying an additional 569,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,267. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average of $27.23. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

