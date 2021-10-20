Bloom Tree Partners LLC Buys New Position in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 48,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $146,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $229,000.

Shares of Broadscale Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. 3,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,258. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

