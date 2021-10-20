Bloom Tree Partners LLC Buys Shares of 588,666 Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 588,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,000. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III comprises approximately 0.6% of Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bloom Tree Partners LLC owned 3.37% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIII. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $974,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter worth approximately $3,412,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter worth approximately $2,435,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter worth approximately $11,706,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter worth approximately $2,240,000.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III alerts:

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,261. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.