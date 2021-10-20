Bloom Tree Partners LLC Grows Stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC grew its position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC owned about 1.30% of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPAC. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter worth $1,849,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter worth $3,410,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter worth $6,853,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter worth $1,460,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter worth $1,460,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GPAC traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 32,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,424. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

