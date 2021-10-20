Bloom Tree Partners LLC Invests $190,000 in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 19,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,674,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,656,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $73,000.

VELO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,507. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

