Bloom Tree Partners LLC Invests $2.39 Million in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 245,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $487,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $683,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $700,000.

Shares of PFDR remained flat at $$9.91 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,366. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

