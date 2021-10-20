Bloom Tree Partners LLC Makes New $1 Million Investment in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 18.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,482,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,202 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 23.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,672,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,070 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,258,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,380,000 after acquiring an additional 559,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 251.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,812,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,012 shares in the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMC stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $41.37. The company had a trading volume of 435,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,915,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.27. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $72.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average is $33.96.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Macquarie downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.64.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

