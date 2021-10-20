Bloom Tree Partners LLC Makes New $969,000 Investment in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 99,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC owned about 0.39% of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHAC. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,408,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,855,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $933,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

GHAC remained flat at $$9.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,352. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.51.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

