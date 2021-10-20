Bloom Tree Partners LLC Purchases 5,518 Shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC boosted its position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,666,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Paysafe makes up approximately 2.1% of Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $20,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Paysafe by 200.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Paysafe by 28.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth about $94,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSFE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 70,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,461,328. Paysafe Limited has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Paysafe Limited will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Paysafe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paysafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paysafe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

