Bloom Tree Partners LLC Takes $234,000 Position in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCOB. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter worth $1,455,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter worth $109,000.

SCOB traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 376,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,235. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72. ScION Tech Growth II has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.69.

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

