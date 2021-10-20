Bloom Tree Partners LLC Takes Position in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 234,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,137,000. PLBY Group makes up 1.0% of Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bloom Tree Partners LLC owned about 0.61% of PLBY Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PLBY Group by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

NASDAQ PLBY traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $27.94. The stock had a trading volume of 30,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.57. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

In other news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 48,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $1,271,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 847,113 shares of company stock valued at $20,700,402.

PLBY Group Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.