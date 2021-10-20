Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Gap Down to $23.01

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.01, but opened at $22.26. Bloomin’ Brands shares last traded at $22.48, with a volume of 17,767 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.21.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 165,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period.
About Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
