Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Gap Down to $23.01

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.01, but opened at $22.26. Bloomin’ Brands shares last traded at $22.48, with a volume of 17,767 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 165,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

