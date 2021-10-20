Boit C F David Acquires Shares of 450 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 434.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,241,000 after acquiring an additional 78,725 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,006,000 after acquiring an additional 110,944 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APD traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $293.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,989. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.87 and a 200 day moving average of $283.85. The company has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.67.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

