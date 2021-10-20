Boit C F David Acquires Shares of 7,340 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000. Mastercard comprises 2.0% of Boit C F David’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $599,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 173.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $616,684,000 after buying an additional 1,071,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 96.7% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 10,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MA traded down $4.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $357.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $352.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 639,634 shares of company stock valued at $240,523,101 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

