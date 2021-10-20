Boit C F David Buys New Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Boit C F David bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. Danaher comprises about 1.2% of Boit C F David’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $4.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $312.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,531. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $316.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.88. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $223.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

