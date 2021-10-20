Boit C F David Buys Shares of 15,000 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Renasant Bank grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.2% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

UL traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.87. 54,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,048. The stock has a market cap of $139.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 70.32%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

