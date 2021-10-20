Boit C F David Invests $245,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Boit C F David purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,728,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235,603 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,066 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724,284 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 193.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,466,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $860,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,963 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.89.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $299.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,292. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $310.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $297.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

