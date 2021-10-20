Boit C F David Makes New $4.26 Million Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 103,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,000. Bank of America makes up about 3.2% of Boit C F David’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 77.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009,021 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,853 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $304,537,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 29.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,897,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,230 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.82. 592,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,528,676. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $46.89. The company has a market cap of $393.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.24.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.