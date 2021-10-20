Boit C F David Makes New $452,000 Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,522,000 after buying an additional 164,328 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.58.

Shares of PCAR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.86. 16,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,449. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.22. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

