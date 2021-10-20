Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price target upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 18.15% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bonterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.50.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

TSE BNE traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.72. 10,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.94, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of C$226.18 million and a PE ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.93. Bonterra Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.09 and a 52 week high of C$7.13.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$53.13 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Bonterra Energy will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bonterra Energy news, insider William Oberndorf bought 1,021,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,672,873.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,938,724 shares in the company, valued at C$25,735,622.62. Insiders bought a total of 1,056,854 shares of company stock valued at $6,852,453 in the last three months.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.