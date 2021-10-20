Boson Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.30 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 20th. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $73.18 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded up 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.92 or 0.00300769 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007152 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000971 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006245 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,731,803 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

