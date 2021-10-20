Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the September 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Shares of NYSE BYD traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.17. 1,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,681. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.57.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $1,726,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile
Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.
