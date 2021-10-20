Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the September 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NYSE BYD traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.17. 1,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,681. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.57.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BYD shares. Truist increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.91.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $1,726,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

