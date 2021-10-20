Bradley Tank Sells 3,297 Shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Stock

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) insider Bradley Tank sold 3,297 shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $42,597.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBO opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $13.60.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
