Bradley Tank Sells 3,297 Shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Stock

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) insider Bradley Tank sold 3,297 shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $42,597.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBO opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $13.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the second quarter valued at $1,890,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 32.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 215.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 41,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 28,236 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

