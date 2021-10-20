Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $93.42 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will report $93.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.84 million and the lowest is $93.00 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $44.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $393.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $367.00 million to $444.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $500.76 million, with estimates ranging from $442.84 million to $555.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 20.45% and a negative net margin of 21.57%.

BHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, August 1st.

Shares of BHR stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,118.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 144.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.