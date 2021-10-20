Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.48% of Brighthouse Financial worth $18,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,699 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 43,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

BHF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $50.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.27.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 150.00%. Analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

