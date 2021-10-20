Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Research Coverage Started at Telsey Advisory Group

Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

NASDAQ BRLT opened at $13.14 on Monday. Brilliant Earth Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.