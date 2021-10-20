Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%.

EAT stock opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $78.33.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brinker International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 107.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,992 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.86% of Brinker International worth $24,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EAT shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Brinker International from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners cut their price target on Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.92.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

