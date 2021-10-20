Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%.
EAT stock opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $78.33.
In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EAT shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Brinker International from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners cut their price target on Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.92.
Brinker International Company Profile
Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.
See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.