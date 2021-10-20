Brokerages Anticipate Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will post sales of $2.58 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AON’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.57 billion. AON reported sales of $2.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full-year sales of $12.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.15 billion to $12.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.71 billion to $12.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share.

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.15.

NYSE:AON traded up $2.04 on Friday, reaching $311.56. 4,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.87. AON has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $311.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in AON by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,639,000 after purchasing an additional 58,087 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in AON by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,668,000 after acquiring an additional 213,878 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in AON by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,067,000 after acquiring an additional 100,230 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in AON by 8.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,826,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,654,000 after acquiring an additional 369,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 1.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,005,000 after purchasing an additional 63,616 shares during the period.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

