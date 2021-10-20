Brokerages Anticipate CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to announce sales of $48.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.90 million. CareTrust REIT reported sales of $45.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year sales of $191.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $191.24 million to $192.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $202.33 million, with estimates ranging from $198.30 million to $210.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 21,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 177,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 46,047 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTRE traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.49. 7,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,537. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 18.61 and a quick ratio of 18.61. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

