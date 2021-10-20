Brokerages Anticipate CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. CDK Global posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. CDK Global’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CDK Global by 344.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2,121.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the second quarter worth about $147,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDK traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average of $48.50. CDK Global has a one year low of $39.78 and a one year high of $55.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

