Brokerages Anticipate Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to report $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.52. Harley-Davidson reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOG. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Edward Jones cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.16.

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $36.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.2% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 5.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.