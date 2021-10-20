Brokerages Anticipate IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to Announce $1.88 EPS

Brokerages forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will report earnings per share of $1.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00. IDEXX Laboratories reported earnings of $1.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year earnings of $8.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $8.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.09 to $9.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $640.99 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $416.48 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The company has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $658.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $613.80.

In related news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

