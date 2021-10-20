Brokerages Anticipate International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will report $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.40. International Game Technology posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $2.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Game Technology.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

IGT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth $3,150,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in International Game Technology by 4.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in International Game Technology by 73.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 65,211 shares during the last quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 34.3% in the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 3,564,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,212,000 after buying an additional 910,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 24.9% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 30,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IGT traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,438,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 233.15 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.74. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Game Technology (IGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.