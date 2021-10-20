Brokerages Anticipate Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Life Storage reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 7,795.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 69,769 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $3,949,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Gillson Capital LP increased its stake in Life Storage by 39.1% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 150,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 42,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 15.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LSI traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $126.00. 1,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,349. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.73. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $70.29 and a 52-week high of $129.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 86.65%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

