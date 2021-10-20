Brokerages Anticipate PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will post $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. PayPal also posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $6.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $13.34 on Wednesday, reaching $258.36. The stock had a trading volume of 31,237,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,432,339. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $174.81 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $303.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 10.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 6.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,305,000 after acquiring an additional 369,419 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in PayPal by 9.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,369,000 after acquiring an additional 61,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

