Brokerages Anticipate Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.68 Million

Brokerages expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to post $10.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.87 million. Yatra Online posted sales of $5.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 107.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year sales of $45.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.90 million to $47.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $79.88 million, with estimates ranging from $70.06 million to $86.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 million. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 85.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.24%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Yatra Online in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YTRA. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,903,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,248,313 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,435,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 181,606 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 713,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 50,711 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yatra Online in the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Yatra Online by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,302 shares during the last quarter. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ YTRA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.01. 261,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,199. Yatra Online has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $124.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.89.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

