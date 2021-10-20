Brokerages Anticipate Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.68 Million

Brokerages expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to post $10.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.87 million. Yatra Online posted sales of $5.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 107.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year sales of $45.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.90 million to $47.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $79.88 million, with estimates ranging from $70.06 million to $86.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Yatra Online.
Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 million. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 85.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.24%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YTRA. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,903,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,248,313 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,435,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 181,606 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 713,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 50,711 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yatra Online in the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Yatra Online by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,302 shares during the last quarter. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ YTRA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.01. 261,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,199. Yatra Online has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $124.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.89.
About Yatra Online
Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.
