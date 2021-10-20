Brokerages Expect CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) will report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CB Financial Services.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. CB Financial Services had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

CBFV opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.51. The stock has a market cap of $129.66 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 58.90%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

