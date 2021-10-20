Brokerages Expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. CSX reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.93.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after acquiring an additional 124,203,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 191.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,564,624,000 after buying an additional 93,442,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CSX by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after buying an additional 16,123,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,154,439. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average of $32.94. CSX has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

