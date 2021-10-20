Brokerages Expect InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) to post sales of $120.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for InterDigital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $120.20 million to $120.40 million. InterDigital reported sales of $87.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full year sales of $383.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $382.59 million to $383.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $401.77 million, with estimates ranging from $390.74 million to $412.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $87.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.33 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $67.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 188.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 406.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 728.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in InterDigital during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

