Brokerages Expect Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Brokerages expect Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). Medicenna Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Medicenna Therapeutics.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

Separately, Bloom Burton began coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDNA. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,910,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,146,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 8.9% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 915,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDNA traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,985. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a market cap of $134.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.22.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

