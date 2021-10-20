Brokerages Expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.34. Schlumberger posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

SLB opened at $34.54 on Friday. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 2.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 30.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 776,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,122,000 after purchasing an additional 182,999 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 41,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 23,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 34.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 37,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

