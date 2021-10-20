Brokerages Set Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) PT at $19.80

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

CRIS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Curis in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Curis alerts:

CRIS stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. Curis has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $696.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 2.90.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 40.73% and a negative net margin of 334.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Curis will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curis during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Curis in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 113.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Curis by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the second quarter worth $80,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.