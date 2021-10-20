Brokerages Set Future plc (LON:FUTR) Price Target at GBX 4,092

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,076.67 ($53.26).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FUTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Future from GBX 3,900 ($50.95) to GBX 4,250 ($55.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Future from GBX 4,180 ($54.61) to GBX 4,890 ($63.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Future alerts:

Shares of LON:FUTR opened at GBX 3,566 ($46.59) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,727 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,132.23. The company has a market capitalization of £4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12. Future has a 52 week low of GBX 1,596 ($20.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,968 ($51.84).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.